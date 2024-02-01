Deadline To Link Aadhaar With Ration Card Extended Till February 29 In Himachal Pradesh

The card will be unblocked only after completion of the formalities.

The deadline to link the Aadhaar number with ration cards, and update e-KYC (know your client) and mobile number on ration card has been extended till February 29, officials said here on Thursday.

The decision to extend the date has been taken to facilitate the consumers who have not yet registered or updated their information, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said in a statement issued here.

The department was linking the Aadhaar number with the ration card of the consumers to bring transparency to the public distribution system, the statement said.

It added that if a consumer fails to link their Aadhaar number with ration cards by February 29, their ration cards would be temporarily blocked.

The e-KYC ensures that the name, date of birth and gender entered in the ration card are the same as the data entered in the UID card of a person. The e-KYC could be done by a consumer by visiting a nearby Fair Price Shop, the statement said.

Consumers can also update their mobile numbers by clicking on 'Update Mobile Number' on https://epds.hp.gov.in/, it added.

