Step-By-Step Guide To Link Aadhaar And PAN With Penalty

Linking one's PAN with Aadhaar is an important step to help curb tax evasion

The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline to link Aadhar with Permanent Account Number (Pan) Card. Now, one can link their Aadhar with PAN by June 30, 2023. Linking one's PAN with Aadhaar is an important step to help curb tax evasion, officials say. If taxpayers fail to link the two documents, their PAN card will become inoperative.

However, if you have missed linking the PAN and Aadhar card by the initial deadline of March 31, 2023, then you will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000.

" In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN & Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions," tweets Income Tax Department.

" From 1st July 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative with consequences. The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs. 1,000," The IT department further notes in the official mandate.

Step-by-Step guide on how to link your PAN with Aadhar with Rs 1,000 penalty: