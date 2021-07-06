Delhi Women's Panel Chief Swati Maliwal Gets Another 3-Year Term

Swati Maliwal said the organisation has handled lakhs of cases in the past six years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved another term for Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and her team for doing "excellent work".

The panel's term is for three years and this will be Ms Maliwal's third stint, according to Delhi Commission For Women official.

"Delhi Commission for Women has been doing excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another one term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Ms Maliwal said it is because of Mr Kejriwal's constant support that Delhi Commission For Women has successfully managed to transform the lives of lakhs of women and girls in Delhi.

Responding to Mr Kejriwal's tweet, Ms Maliwal tweeted, "We thank Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji for giving us this opportunity. It is because of his constant support that DCW has successfully managed to transform the lives of lakhs of women and girls in Delhi. DCW team will continue serving the people of Delhi with utmost honesty."

Ms Maliwal said the organisation has handled lakhs of cases in the past six years since its reconstitution.

"We have revolutionised the functioning of the Commission and today the Commission is known for its good work across the country. We have successfully rescued thousands of girls from trafficking and prostitution rackets," she said, adding that Delhi Commission For Women's intervention has helped rehabilitate hundreds of rape survivors.

"We have strengthened the 181 helpline to an extent that no call goes unheard," she added.

While thanking Mr Kejriwal for giving them the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi, Ms Maliwal assured him that "we will be taking the Commission to even greater heights in the next three years".

The first term of the newly-constituted Delhi Commission For Women started from 2015 to 2018, followed by 2018 to 2021.

This is the second time she has been granted extension. In July 2018, she was also given extension before her term was about to end.