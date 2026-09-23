Days After Rape Of 17-Year-Old, Delhi Restricts Entry To Parks After Sunset

Days after a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped at Astha Kunj near Kalkaji Mandir, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has ordered tighter security at its parks across the city, including restricting entry through select gates after sunset, installing more CCTV cameras and lights, and increasing night patrolling.

The directions have been issued by the DDA Vice Chairman and are to be implemented immediately, even as a wider safety audit of parks gets underway.

Parks with multiple entry gates will move to controlled access during late hours, with entry restricted through selected gates after sunset and before closing time.

Security personnel and field staff have been asked to step up vigilance, particularly during evening and night hours.

The DDA will carry out a time-bound assessment to identify dark and poorly lit stretches across its parks. Additional lights, floodlights, and other illumination will be installed wherever required.

CCTV surveillance will also be strengthened, with cameras to be installed or added at main entry gates and other vulnerable locations to improve monitoring and allow for a quicker response in case of an incident.

More security personnel will be deployed at vulnerable entry points and poorly lit locations based on a risk assessment. Trained security personnel may also be deployed where required.

The measures follow the alleged gang-rape of the teenager at Astha Kunj on Monday evening, an incident that has put security at public parks under the scanner.

The 17-year-old had gone to Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend before the two entered the park, according to police.

Three men allegedly approached them posing as policemen, threatened the two, and separated them before sexually assaulting the girl, police said.

All three accused have since been arrested.

Park Security Under the Scanner

The Astha Kunj rape has raised fresh questions over security at public parks, particularly after dark.

Under the new directions, guards deployed at DDA parks will face closer checks. Their attendance, patrolling, and performance will be monitored more rigorously through field inspections.

Night patrolling around parks will also be increased, with the DDA coordinating with concerned agencies for more bike patrols during night hours.

Coordination with the Delhi Police will be strengthened, and any suspicious or illegal activity noticed in or around parks will be promptly reported for action.

Resident Welfare Associations and local stakeholders will also be involved in strengthening vigilance and promoting community-based safety.

Visitors will also be advised to stick to well-lit areas of parks during evening hours.

Safety information boards will be installed at all DDA parks within seven days. The boards will display park rules, emergency contact numbers, and public safety guidelines.

Field officers have been directed to implement the measures on priority and continuously review security arrangements across DDA parks.

The DDA said it will continue to work closely with the Delhi Police, RWAs, and other stakeholders to strengthen safety in the city's green spaces.

It said the measures are aimed at ensuring that parks remain safe, accessible, and welcoming for women, children, senior citizens, and other visitors.

The immediate security measures will run alongside a comprehensive safety audit ordered following the Astha Kunj incident.

On the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the audit will begin on Thursday and is to be completed within a week, with officials examining lighting, security arrangements, regular patrolling, and cleanliness.

For DDA parks, however, officials have been asked not to wait for the audit to be completed.

Restricted access through select gates after sunset, more CCTV cameras and lights, additional security personnel, tighter checks on guards, and increased night patrolling are to be taken up immediately.

But after the Astha Kunj rape put the spotlight on gaps in security at a public park, the question now is: have these measures come too little, too late?