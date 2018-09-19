Days After Protests At Manipur University, Vice Chancellor Suspended

Manipur university had started functioning from August 23 with AP Pandey going on leave. (File)

Manipur University Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey has been placed under suspension till the completion of the enquiry against him, officials said on Tuesday.

AP Pandey has been placed under suspension by the president, in his capacity as the visitor of the university, they said.

Manipur University is a Central University.

The order issued by the Ministry of HRD Monday said, "Taking into account the volatile law and order situation in the campus, Pandey has been placed under suspension till the completion of the enquiry and action to be taken thereon in the interest of justice for free and fair enquiry or till further order."

The suspension order signed by deputy secretary of the Higher Education department of HRD Ministry said "The Manipur government had informed that the agitation against Pandey has led to serious law and order problem and administrative crises in the state."

Meanwhile, a two-member independent committee, which was instituted by the HRD ministry to probe into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities of AP Pandey had started working on September 6.

The enquiry committee which had asked all stakeholders to submit relevant details till September 16 had extended the deadline till September 24.

Justice (retired) T Nandakumar is the head of the committee while Prof M K Choudhury is the member.

The agitating bodies - Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA), Manipur University Staffs Association (MUSA) and Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) had submitted their written affidavits to the committee.

The committee has in a statement said he (Pandey) has to appear before it in person for "three consecutive days" beginning September 26 wherein all witnesses will be examined.

The 85-day agitation by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA had paralysed functioning of the Manipur university. The MUSU, MUTA and MUSA are demanding the removal of AP Pandey alleging administrative and financial irregularities by him.

The agitation ended on August 22 and the university started functioning from August 23 with AP Pandey proceeding on leave.

But resuming of duties by AP Pandey has further deteriorated the atmosphere of the university, the order added.