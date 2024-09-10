Manipur University Undergraduate, Postgraduate Exams Postponed Due To Prevailing Situation

Manipur University Exam Postponed: Manipur University has postponed all exams scheduled for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs due to the current situation in Manipur. Students enrolled in the university can check the new exam schedule by visiting the official website, manipuruniv.ac.in.



The official notification reads: "This is to inform all concerned that, in light of the prevailing situation in Manipur State, all scheduled PG and UG examinations under Manipur University have been postponed until further notice. Please stay updated through official university channels for further announcements regarding the rescheduled examination dates. This is issued with the approval of the higher authority."

Manipur has been experiencing ongoing clashes for over a year between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the largely Christian Kuki community, creating ethnic enclaves throughout the state.

A curfew was imposed in Imphal, the state capital, and the surrounding valley on Tuesday, following clashes between police and student protesters during demonstrations the previous day.

Last week, hostilities between the two groups left at least 11 people dead after months of relative calm. Rival militias have established blockades in parts of the state. The long-standing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities centers on competition over land and public sector jobs.

Located in Imphal, Manipur University is a central university with 116 affiliated colleges, including two medical colleges. The university has nine Schools of Studies, including the School of Medical Science. It currently has 47 departments, including six departments at the Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT), four different Centers of Study, and two other support centers attached to the different Schools of Studies.