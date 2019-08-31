Day After Top Court Order, UP Woman's Parents Brought To Delhi To Meet Her

A law student from UP had gone missing after posting a video on Facebook.

The parents of an Uttar Pradesh law student, who accused BJP MP and former Union Minister Chinmayanand of kidnapping her, have been brought to Delhi to meet her after the Supreme Court's orders.

The Supreme Court heard the matter on Thursday after a group of lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi about it.

"The Delhi Police team arrived in Shahjahanpur and gave us a copy of the Supreme Court order before taking us to Delhi to meet our daughter," the father of the law student told news agency PTI on phone.

Apart from the parents, the woman's two younger siblings are on their way to Delhi, he said.

The woman, who was traced to Rajasthan on Friday and produced within hours before the Supreme Court, had told the judges in an in-camera interaction that she did not want to go back to her hometown in Uttar Pradesh till she meets her parents.

She told the court that she will decide on her future course after meeting her parents.

The woman told the judges that she had left Shahjahanpur with her three college mates "in order to protect herself".

The court said the woman will be Delhi for four days and that her safety will be ensured.

It asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure that the student's parents travel safely from Shahjahanpur to Delhi.

The court will hear the matter again on Monday.

