Day After Switching To BJP, Mukul Roy Gets Special VIP Security

Mukul Roy joined the BJP after leaving the Trinamool Congress.

In September, at the peak of his protracted falling-out with the Trinamool leadership, Mr Roy had asked for his 'Z' category security to be "taken back".Mr Roy, a founding member of the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in Delhi yesterday, declaring that his new party "will in the near future grab power in West Bengal." He also said he was "proud to be working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi"."I have joined the BJP today, I am very much confident. I believe BJP is not a communal force but a secular force," Mr Roy said, encouraged to speak in Bengali by Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who announced his induction.In September, NDTV reported that the list of VIPs who get special protection under the Narendra Modi government had reached an all-time high despite its firm commitments against VIP culture. The centre had said then that it hoped to trim the list that was at 475, compared to 350 by the previous Congress-led government.Special security is provided by the centre and state governments under several categories ranging from X to Z plus based on a threat perception that the government assesses from time to time; the difference is in the number of security personnel that protect the person. People with Z category security get 30 guards, while people with Y Plus security get 11.