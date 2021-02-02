Dawood's Aide Chinku Pathan Arrested In Drugs Probe

Chinku Pathan was an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested drug-peddler Parvez Khan, also known as Chinku Pathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with a drugs case being probed by the ATS, an official said on Tuesday.

Chinku Pathan, 40, a relative of yesteryear don Karim Lala, was last month arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from his home at Ghansoli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai after the NCB busted a drug syndicate allegedly being operated by him.

In a follow-up operation, the NCB seized a large quantity of drugs, unaccounted cash worth over Rs 2 crore and two guns during raids at some places in Dongri and neighbouring areas in south Mumbai.

The ATS in October last year arrested two persons - Sohail Sayyad, 34, and Zishan, 32, - in a drugs case.

During an investigation into it, the role of Chinku Pathan, who was lodged at the Thane Central Prison following arrest by the NCB, also came to light, the ATS official said.

The ATS took Chinku Pathan's custody from the NCB on Saturday on a transfer warrant and brought him here, the official said.

The same day, Chinku Pathan was produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in the custody of the ATS till February 10, he said.

Last month, the NCB had also arrested Chinku Pathan's associate Arif Bhujwala from neighbouring Raigad district in connection with a drugs case.