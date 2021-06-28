Day After J&K Cop, Wife Were Killed By Terrorists, Daughter Dies

Security forces said they have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation (Representational)

The injured daughter of the Special Police Officer (SPO) killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in a brutal attack died this morning.

Fayaz Ahmad, his wife and daughter were at home when terrorists barged into their house and riddled them with bullets. The incident occured at around 11pm on Sunday.

The family was rushed to the hospital whwere Mr Ahmad and his wife Raja Begum died soon after. Their daughter Rafia, who was undergoing treatment, died today of her injuries.

The family lived in Hariparigam in Awantipora, according to Kashmir zone police.

Security forces said they have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the terrorists, police added.

The attack on the officer and his family came on a day when terrorists struck an Air Force base in Jammu in what is believed to be the first drone strike on an Indian military installation.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions that took place a little before 2 am at the high security airport located around 14 km from the border with Pakistan. Reports say the explosions, at 1.37 am and 1.43 am, were heard a km away.