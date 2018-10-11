Dangerous Driving Case Withdrawn Against Prateik Babbar

The 'Dhobi Ghat' actor had refused to give his blood sample.

The case against Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar has been withdrawn after a settlement between both the aggrieved parties.

The 31-year-old on Wednesday was charged under the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving. The incident took place when Prateik Babbar's vehicle knocked down a motor-cycle driver, after entering a one-way street at Porvorim police station.

The 'Dhobi Ghat' actor had refused to give his blood sample when he was taken for the medical examination.

Son of actors Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil, Prateik was last seen in the Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Mulk'. He has also worked in films like 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', 'Dum Maro Dum' and 'My Friend Pinto'.