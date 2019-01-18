Dance Bar Verdict Against People's Sentiments: Maharashtra Home Minister

The top court allowed dance bars to re-open in Mumbai.

The Supreme Court's verdict on dance bars is a mixed judgement and does not reflect the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, said Maharashtra Home Minister of State, Ranjeet Patil on Thursday.

"The Supreme Court's judgement given today about dance bars is a judgement of mixed nature. However, the people of Maharashtra are against the dance bars, so this judgement doesn't reflect the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra," Mr Patil said.

"We will follow the Supreme Court's verdict with all due respect but will not allow any wrongdoing in the name of dance bars in the state," he added.

The top court also relaxed the stringent conditions set by the state government for obtaining a license for running dance bars but upheld the five-and-a-half hour limit for dance performances.

In its verdict, the top court said that a rule that dance bars should be 1 km from religious places and educational institutes are "not reasonable " in Mumbai. Performers at dance bars can be paid tips but they cannot be showered with cash, it said.

Compulsory installation of CCTV cameras was also struck down by the court that said the rule violates privacy.

The Supreme Court struck down a provision that the owner of the dance bar should have a "good character" and no "criminal antecedents". "There is no precise definition of what amounts to good character and criminal antecedents," the court said.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld a rule of Maharashtra government according to which working women should have a contract so that she could not be exploited but cancelled the rule of a monthly salary for bar dancers.

The Dance Bar Regulation Bill unanimously passed by the Assembly on April 13, 2017, prohibits, among other things, serving liquor in performance areas and mandates that the premises must shut by 11.30 pm.