Supreme Court Strikes Down Stringent Maharashtra Rules On Dance Bars

The Supreme Court has eased the rules for dance bars in Maharashtra, striking down stringent laws imposed by the state. The top court said dance and liquor can go together.

A provision mandating that dance bars in the state should be 1 km away from religious places and educational institutions was cancelled by the court, saying it is not reasonable in Mumbai and that the legislature must take a decision on this.

Performers at dance bars can be paid tips but cannot be showered with cash, the top court said. The rule of a partition between bar rooms and dance floor was also cancelled by the court.

Dance bar owners had objected to the restriction of maintaining a 1-km distance from any religious or educational structure claiming it was not possible in big cities.

The Dance Bar Regulation Bill, that was unanimously passed by the state assembly in 2016, among other things, prohibits serving liquor in performance areas and mandates that the premises must shut by 11:30 pm. It also imposes heavy penalties on dance bar owners and customers for not following these rules.