On Camera, Vulgar Dancing, Drunken Celebration At Government School In Bihar

A video of the vulgar dance by at least four women is now going viral.

A place meant to educate the next generation has allegedly been used as a venue for vulgar entertainment and drunken celebration in Bihar's Saharsa district.

Officials said a band and a few bar dancers had been called to a government primary school in the Jalai police station area in the district by some men for their entertainment on Tuesday evening. They said the men were part of a ‘baraat' (wedding procession) and were staying on the school premises.

A video of the vulgar dance by at least four women to Bhojpuri songs is now going viral. A few of the men, some of whom are clearly drunk, can also be seen dancing with the women.

Some residents of the area have asked how the education department could allow a celebration like this in a school.

Jalai police station in-charge Mamta Kumari said the police had not given permission for any such event. "The viral video has come to our notice. We are carrying out an investigation," she said.