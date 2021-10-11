Dalit Woman Gangraped In UP's Jewar, Key Accused On The Run: Police

A first information report has been filed in the case, the police said. (Representational)

A Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar area by some men known to her, police officials said today.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the woman had gone outside a village to cut grass while the key accused, 28, had gone there to graze his cattle, the officials said.

A first information report has been filed in the case but no arrest has been made yet, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said, "The incident took place between 9.30 am and 10.30 am on Sunday in open fields near the village where the victim often went to cut grass and the accused also went often to raze his cattle. Both are from the same village and know each other well."

The key accused, who is a drug addict, had dragged the woman into the fields and raped her, the police officer said.

"The role of other people in the act would be ascertained after investigation. The key accused is on the run and details could be confirmed after his arrest," she said.

She said the woman's health condition is stable.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati condemned the crime and called for immediate action against the accused. "The gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Gautam Buddh Nagar is extremely sad and shameful. The BSP demands that the BJP government in UP take strong actions against accused persons, and give justice to the affected family," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.