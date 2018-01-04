Day After Massive Shutdown, Violence In Maharashtra, 300 Detained

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 04, 2018 12:03 IST
Normalcy was restored in Mumbai after the shutdown called by Dalit groups was called off in the evening.

Mumbai:  More than 300 people have been detained and 16 cases filed by the police following the massive shutdown and protests in Maharashtra called by Dalit groups that turned violent in some towns yesterday and cost two lives.  One of the persons who died was a 16-year-old, who was part of the mob blocking a road in Nanded.

The state transport corporation said more than 200 buses were damaged in attacks across the state during the bandh, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Thirteen of these were civic transport service 'BEST'.

The shutdown was called to protest against alleged government failure that led to caste clashes near Pune on Monday ahead of the bi-centennial of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, which is celebrated by the Dalits as "Victory Day". In the evening, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised an inquiry into the incidents of violence. "We are monitoring the CCTV footage of the violence," he had said.

The police said today that 16 First Information Reports have been registered over the incidents.

Protesters aiming to enforce the shutdown blocked rail tracks and road traffic and resorted to violence in some areas. While pockets of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas like Thane and Goregaon witnessed disruption of road and rail traffic, arson and violence were reported from other towns and cities in of the state.

In Mumbai, the protests had started in the morning in suburban Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kamraj Nagar, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Kalanagar and Mahim, the police had said. Hundreds of protesters tried to block the Western Express Highway in the morning and halted the suburban local train service at Ghatkopar.

Protests were held in Nagpur, Pune and Baramati and arson was reported from several areas.  Sporadic violence was reported from Aurangabad, in which a police officer was injured.  

In Thane, a major suburb of Mumbai, prohibitory orders that banned large gatherings, were imposed.

