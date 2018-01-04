Day After Massive Shutdown, Violence In Maharashtra, 300 Detained

The state transport corporation said more than 200 buses were damaged in attacks across the state during the bandh, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Thirteen of these were civic transport service 'BEST'.
The shutdown was called to protest against alleged government failure that led to caste clashes near Pune on Monday ahead of the bi-centennial of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, which is celebrated by the Dalits as "Victory Day". In the evening, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised an inquiry into the incidents of violence. "We are monitoring the CCTV footage of the violence," he had said.
The police said today that 16 First Information Reports have been registered over the incidents.
Protesters aiming to enforce the shutdown blocked rail tracks and road traffic and resorted to violence in some areas. While pockets of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas like Thane and Goregaon witnessed disruption of road and rail traffic, arson and violence were reported from other towns and cities in of the state.
In Mumbai, the protests had started in the morning in suburban Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kamraj Nagar, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Kalanagar and Mahim, the police had said. Hundreds of protesters tried to block the Western Express Highway in the morning and halted the suburban local train service at Ghatkopar.
In Thane, a major suburb of Mumbai, prohibitory orders that banned large gatherings, were imposed.