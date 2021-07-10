On Camera, Dalit Man Beaten Up, Hit On Privates In Uttar Pradesh

The man has been admitted to a Kanpur hospital

A 20-year-old Dalit man is pulled by his hair, elbowed, kicked, beaten with sticks in full public view by a group of people in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, showed a set of disturbing videos. One person has been arrested in the case while police teams have been formed to find the other culprits, said a police official.

The incident, which took place two days ago, is from Akbarpur area in Kanpur Dehat.

As they pummel the man, he is asked to give out his caste. Upon learning that he is from a particular community, the blows get brutal and more insistent. The listless youth cries out in pain but takes all the beating with almost zero resistance.

"As soon as we got to know about the video, a police case was filed in the matter. A person identified in the viral video has been arrested. Two more people can be seen beating the Dalit youth. We are trying to find out their details and teams have been formed to arrest them," Ghanshyam Chaurasiya, additional SP, Kanpur Dehat, told NDTV.

In another video, the man, clad in a shirt and now stripped waist-down, is put around a tree with his hands held together by another man while yet another pokes him in his privates with a wooden stick.

The man has been admitted to a Kanpur hospital.

