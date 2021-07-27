Dalit Girl, 16, Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment In Madhya Pradesh

The police have started a search to track the accused. (Representational)

A 16-year-old Dalit girl allegedly died by suicide after some boys harassed her at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, the police said today.

The incident occurred in Tanga village, about 45 km from the district headquarters, on Monday evening, an official said.

The girl allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at her home, following which her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to the district hospital and later taken to Jhansi Medical College, where she died during treatment this afternoon, Jatara police station in-charge Trivendra Trivedi said.

According to the victim's brother, two to three boys were harassing the girl and used to pass obscene comments about her whenever she stepped out of her house, the official said.

It was hard for the girl to go out because of the boys and she had been worried since the last one week, he said, adding that although the victim had informed her family about the harassment, the police were not notified about it.

A case has been registered and a search has been launched to track down the boys involved in the harassment, the official said.

