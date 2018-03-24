Dalai Lama "Exhausted", Will Cut Down Foreign Travel For decades, the Dalai Lama has brought Buddhist teachings to audiences across the world, while lobbying political leaders to press China to grant Tibet more cultural autonomy.

Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama will cut down on his foreign travel due to age and exhaustion, a spokesperson said on Thursday.



"His Holiness is invited to different countries but he has cut down public engagements because of age. He is exhausted after teaching for a long period of time. Therefore a few commitments have been cancelled," said Sonam Dagpo, a spokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).



"The Dalai Lama's health is fine", Dagpo added, noting that the 82-year-old spiritual icon



"Usually these engagements -- inauguration, ribbon-cutting-type ceremonies -- last only for a few hours, but some engagements are for teaching and they last for seven days, which he's doing less and less of," he stated.



For decades, the Dalai Lama has brought Buddhist teachings to audiences across the world, while lobbying political leaders to press



He has said that his exile, while painful, brought some benefits, because it forced him to travel, enabled him to meet new people and helped the Nobel Peace Prize laureate spread Buddhist teachings.

Dalai Lama will complete his 60th anniversary of living in exile in India at the end of this month (File)



The Tibetian spiritual leader will complete his 60th anniversary of living in exile in India at the end of this month.



The Dalai Lama, along with his followers, fled to India from Tibet in 1959 in a massive uprising by the Chinese forces. China calls the 82-year-old Buddhist monk a 'separatist', seeking to secede Tibet from China.



