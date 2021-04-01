Dada Saheb Phalke Award For Rajinikanth: Fans, Friends Congratulate Him

Rajinikanth wins the prestigeous Dada Saheb Phalke Award

Superstar Rajinikanth has won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Since the announcement of the big news, congratulatory messages have been flooding Twitter on Thursday. Dada Saheb Phalke Award is one of the most coveted awards in India. Rajinikanth's long-time friend and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan tweeted that it is ''100 per cent appropriate for Rajinikanth'' to win the award while DMK President MK Stalin said that though ''delayed'' the recognition was very welcome.

"It is a great pleasure that the highest award, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, has been announced to Rajinikanth, the supreme star and my dearest friend. The award is 100 per cent appropriate for Rajini, who has proven that he can win over fans by appearing on screen," Kamal Haasan tweeted.

உயரிய விருதான தாதா சாகேப் பால்கே விருது உச்ச நட்சத்திரமும் என் மனதிற்கு இனிய நண்பருமான ரஜினிகாந்திற்கு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டிருப்பது பெரும் மகிழ்வளிக்கிறது. திரையில் தோன்றுவதன் மூலமே ரசிகர்களை வென்றெடுத்துவிட முடியும் என்பதை நிரூபித்த ரஜினிக்கு இந்த விருது 100% பொருத்தம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 1, 2021

''My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected and dearest Narendra Modi ji, Prakash Javdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty," Rajinikanth wrote on the microblogging site.

My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty 🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2019, making him the third cinema personality from Tamil Nadu after Sivaji Ganesan and K Balachander.

Really happy that the jury unanimously chose the legendary @rajinikanth ji for the #DadaSahebPhalke award.



My all-time favourite movie of Thalaiva is the 1992 Tamil classic Annamalai. pic.twitter.com/LOVDm9K6qs — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

Here are few more congratulatory messages for Rajinikanth for winning the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

An accolade well deserved!



Hearty congratulations to #Thalaiva Sh @rajinikanth Ji who shall be conferred the prestigious #DadasahebPhalke award.



The superstar's contribution to Indian cinema is insurmountable. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 1, 2021

Glad to learn that Shri @Rajinikanth Ji has been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. People will remember his contribution to Indian cinema as an actor, producer & screenwriter for generations. — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 1, 2021

Heartfelt Congratulations to Superstar Rajinikanth on being conferred with the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward. Wishing him more success and accolades in the coming years.@rajinikanth#Rajini#DadaSahebPhalke#DadasahebPhalkeRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/6YIYAsjzss — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 1, 2021

Congratulate popular actor @rajinikanth ji on being selected for #DadaSahebPhalke Award. The versatile actor contributed immensely for the growth of Indian cinema which endeared him to millions of cinema lovers. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 1, 2021