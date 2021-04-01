Dada Saheb Phalke Award For Rajinikanth: Fans, Friends Congratulate Him

Chennai:

Superstar Rajinikanth has won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Since the announcement of the big news, congratulatory messages have been flooding Twitter on Thursday. Dada Saheb Phalke Award is one of the most coveted awards in India. Rajinikanth's long-time friend and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan tweeted that it is ''100 per cent appropriate for Rajinikanth'' to win the award while DMK President MK Stalin said that though ''delayed'' the recognition was very welcome.

"It is a great pleasure that the highest award, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, has been announced to Rajinikanth, the supreme star and my dearest friend. The award is 100 per cent appropriate for Rajini, who has proven that he can win over fans by appearing on screen," Kamal Haasan tweeted.   

''My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected and dearest Narendra Modi ji, Prakash Javdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty," Rajinikanth wrote on the microblogging site.   

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2019, making him the third cinema personality from Tamil Nadu after Sivaji Ganesan and K Balachander.

