Rajinikanth To Be Honoured With 2019 Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the 2019 Dadasaheb Phalke award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said announced this morning.

"Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Mr Javadekar tweeted.

The jury this year for the prestigious award included playback icon Asha Bhosle, director-producer Subhash Ghai, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan and Biswajeet Chatterjee.

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle@SubhashGhai1@Mohanlal@Shankar_Live#BiswajeetChatterjeepic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

He has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in the past.

Rajinkanth, 70, made a stunning about-turn in December last year, dropping his political plans, just as he was on the brink of launching his political party after years of speculation. He backed out citing his health.

Rajinikanth was born on December 12, 1950, in a Maratha family in Karnataka. The actor, who started out as a bus conductor, is among the highest paid stars in India.