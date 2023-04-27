Jharkhand Raises Dearness Allowance To 42% For State Government Staff

Jharkhand DA hike will cost the government Rs 441.52 crore per year

The Jharkhand Government on Thursday increased the dearness allowance for its employees to 42 per cent from 34 per cent till now.

The decision to hike the DA rate was taken in the state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren this evening.

The impact on the exchequer on account of the increase will be Rs 441.52 crore per annum, Cabinet Coordination Secretary Vandana Dadel told reporters after the meeting.

The release of the additional instalment of dearness allowance to employees will be effective from January 1, 2023.

"Sanction was granted to increase the rates of dearness allowance with effect from January 01, 2023 in the revised pay scale (seventh central pay scale) effective from January 1, 2016. State employees whose pay scale/salary structure has been revised (seventh pay revision) on January 18, 2017 with effect from January 01, 2016, have been approved 42 per cent dearness allowance with effect from January 01, 2023," Dadel said.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

"The government is trying to discharge its responsibilities in an effective manner.It is committed for the development of the state...You must be seeing several steps have been taken including increase in dearness and pension," Soren said after the cabinet meeting.

The government also approved a similar increase in the rates of dearness relief for pensioners of the state government with effect from January 1, 2023.

Among other decisions were an increase in honorarium of guest faculty, temporary and class-based faculties providing services against sanctioned strength of assistant professors in the technical colleges, universities and other affiliated colleges.

The remuneration was increased to Rs 57,500 per month against the earlier limit of Rs 30,000 per month.

The other decisions included acceptance of the same form for caste certificate for state government jobs which is used for issuance of caste certificate for union government job (Form-5), establishment of a sub divisional court at Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district and appointment of administrators in urban local bodies.

Besides it was decided that Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited will sell liquor in districts for which agency has not been finalised under Jharkhand Excise (Operation of Retail Excise Shops through Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited) Rules, 2022, from May 1.

