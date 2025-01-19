Several Tents On Fire At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj. PM Dials Yogi Adityanath

A fire broke out after two gas cylinders exploded inside a tent at the Maha Kumbh venue in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the police said. The fire spread to 18 tents, burning them to the ground.

There were no reports of injuries, the police said.

Fire trucks already parked at the venue as part of the safety arrangement at the massive Maha Kumbh rushed to the affected area and doused the blaze, officials said.

People living in surrounding tents were evacuated for safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ask about the incident, sources said. The chief minister sent senior officials to the affected site to check the situation.

"Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. Firefighters doused the blaze," Akhara police station in-charge Bhaskar Mishra said, news agency PTI reported.

The official X handle of the Maha Kumbh posted, "Very sad. The fire incident at Maha Kumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray to Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."

The 45-day Maha Kumbh started on January 13. More than 7.72 crore people have taken the holy dip, according to official figures available till Saturday. Officials said more than 46.95 lakh devotees did the snan (holy dip) on Sunday.