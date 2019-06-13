Cyclone Vayu LIVE Updates: Lakhs Evacuated; Trains And Flights Stopped

Gujarat government has evacuated over 3 lakh people from low-lying areas of Gujarat

The Western Railways cancelled 70 trains and curtailed the journeys of 28 others as Cyclone Vayu inched closer to the Gujarat coastline. The cancellations came into effect from 6 pm yesterday, and is expected to extend over two days across affected areas.

Gujarat government has evacuated over 3 lakh people from low-lying areas of Gujarat and 10,000 from Diu to safer places, the NDRF has "pre-positioned" 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted yesterday.

The central government is "closely monitoring" the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, adding that he is constantly monitoring the situation with the help of the state governments concerned.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also asked party workers in the state to help out in areas that are affected by the cyclone. "I pray for the security and well-being of all the people living in the areas expected to be affected," he tweeted.

Here are the LIVE Updates Of Cyclone Vayu: