Cyclone Vayu LIVE Updates: Lakhs Evacuated; Trains And Flights Stopped

The Western Railways cancelled 70 trains and curtailed the journeys of 28 others as Cyclone Vayu inched closer to the Gujarat coastline. The cancellations came into effect from 6 pm yesterday, and is expected to extend over two days across affected areas.
Gujarat government has evacuated over 3 lakh people from low-lying areas of Gujarat and 10,000 from Diu to safer places, the NDRF has "pre-positioned" 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted yesterday.
The central government is "closely monitoring" the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, adding that he is constantly monitoring the situation with the help of the state governments concerned.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also asked party workers in the state to help out in areas that are affected by the cyclone. "I pray for the security and well-being of all the people living in the areas expected to be affected," he tweeted.
Here are the LIVE Updates Of Cyclone Vayu:
Cyclone Vayu changed its course overnight. It was supposed to make landfall between Porbandar and Veraval this morning but now its moving further into the sea instead of moving towards land.
- Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Border Security Force have been put on high alert.
- While the state government Gujarat Chief Minister said all fishermen and their boats have already returned to the shore after getting the warning, ports have been asked to hoist storm warning signal number 8 and 9 to convey "great danger".
Reached State Emergency Operation Center, Gandhinagar and held a review meeting with officials on preparedness of state administration in view of #VayuCyclone forecast. Instructed officials to make all possible arrangements with a mission of ' Zero Tolerance and Zero Casualty ' pic.twitter.com/mepV8eirkL- Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 12, 2019
- Union Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said officials of the Ministry of Earth Sciences have been providing timely alerts regarding the impending cyclone.
- "I pray for the well-being of all families which may be impacted by #CycloneVayu, expected to hit tom with a wind speed of 155-156kmph on June 13 afternoon. @moesgoi officials are in regular touch providing timely alerts.
- In the wake of Cyclone Vayu, flight services to airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla will be ceased from midnight Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.
- "The Regional Executive Director (Western Region), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and all airport directors in Gujarat have been advised to be in readiness to handle any exigency occurring out of this natural calamity and to issue appropriate NOTAM (notice to airmen) action," AAI said in a statement.