Gujarat Airports To Resume Flights As Cyclone Vayu Changes Course

The Airports Authority of India reviewed the status of its airports in Gujarat today. (Representational)

Flight operations will resume at Diu and Porbandar airports in Gujarat from 10am tomorrow, Airports Authority of India told news agency ANI as Cyclone Vayu changed its trajectory overnight and moved further into the sea.

The Airports Authority of India on Wednesday announced that flight operations will remain suspended at five airports in Gujarat for 24 hours from midnight Wednesday in order to minimise the damage to airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to Cyclone Vayu.

However, the cyclone did not hit Gujarat today, as expected, and changed its trajectory overnight. Coastal areas in the state though continue to be on high alert as strong winds and rough seas are expected for the next 24 hours.

The Civil Aviation body reviewed the status of its airports in Gujarat today and said that Kandla and Keshod airports will also resume normal flight operations from midnight. It said flight operations at Bhavnagar airport are expected to resume from 6am tomorrow.

Over three lakh people were evacuated from coastal district and the union territory of Diu on Wednesday. As many as 52 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. All schools and colleges along the coastline will remain closed until the warning has passed, and naval diving teams have been kept on standby.