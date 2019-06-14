Cyclone Vayu Changed Course, Has Moved To Oman: Gujarat Chief Minister

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "According to IMD predictions, Cyclone Vayu which was going to hit Gujarat has got diverted to Oman."

All India | | Updated: June 14, 2019 10:30 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani thanks all officials, NGOs, people who worked for Cyclone Vayu


Gandhinagar: 

Cyclone Vayu lay centred over the northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea at 3:30 am on Friday, stated India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"It remains practically stationary in last one hour about 240 km west of Diu (Gujarat) and 130 km nearly south-west of Porbandar (Gujarat)," a statement from IMD said.

Cyclone Vayu, which was going to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday has changed course and moved towards Oman, according to officials.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said, "According to IMD predictions, Cyclone Vayu which was going to hit Gujarat has got diverted to Oman. Still, we have to wait till 8 am tomorrow and take any decision after that. The evacuation camps will remain until tomorrow."

"I am thankful to all those officials, NGOs, religious institutions and people of the state who have worked hard in this threatening time," he added.

