Cyclone Titli To Hit Odisha At 5.30 am Tomorrow; Schools Shut: 10 Points

Bhubaneswar: Coastal areas of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh are bracing themselves for Cyclone Titli to hit the coastlines tomorrow morning. 'Titli', which means butterfly in Hindi, has been categorised as a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm" and will hit the Odisha coast at around 5:30 am tomorrow. People in five coastal districts in Odisha are being moved to safety after the storm intensified. The storm is inching closer to the coast in southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh. All schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in four districts of Odisha are closed today and tomorrow.