Cyclone Titli To Hit Odisha At 5.30 am Tomorrow; Schools Shut: 10 Points

Cyclone Title is headed towards the coasts in southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh.
Bhubaneswar: Coastal areas of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh are bracing themselves for Cyclone Titli to hit the coastlines tomorrow morning. 'Titli', which means butterfly in Hindi, has been categorised as a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm" and will hit the Odisha coast at around 5:30 am tomorrow. People in five coastal districts in Odisha are being moved to safety after the storm intensified. The storm is inching closer to the coast in southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh. All schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in four districts of Odisha are closed today and tomorrow.
Here are the top 10 updates on Cyclone Titli:
The district administration of Ganjam has already started evacuating people in beach town of Gopalpur, 'Titli' is likely to make a landfall at around 5:30 am tomorrow, Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi said.
Cyclone Titli is expected to make a landfall between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh. It is about 280 km away from the coastal town of Gopalpur in Odisha and 270 km away from Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took stock of the situation, asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in low-lying areas in the coastal belt.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force have already been positioned in vulnerable districts. "We have not yet sought help of Army. If required we may go for it," Mr Padhi said. Another official said the Air Force and the Navy have been alerted about the situation and may take their help if required.
Heavy rain is being reported in several parts of Odisha after Cyclone Titli intensified. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts could see rain with high-speed wind till tomorrow.
After making a landfall, 'Titli' is likely to turn towards West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually.
Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till tomorrow, the weather office said.
Around 300 motor boats are on stand-by in Odisha for rescue efforts if there is flooding. All the 836 cyclone and flood shelters have also been kept ready, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) BP Sethi said.
Fishermen in Odisha coast have been advised not to venture into sea till Friday.