Cyclone Tauktae Hits Power For Over 18 Lakh In 2 Maharashtra Districts

Cyclone Tauktae hits power supply in two coastal districts of Maharashtra

Cyclonic Tauktae disrupted the power supply of 18.43 lakh consumers in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, according to an official note on Tuesday. The monster cyclone hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una on Monday night after passing close to the Konkan coast in Maharashtra. Power supply of 52 per cent of these consumers from 3,665 villages in the two districts has been restored while efforts are on to restore electricity in the rest of the area.

Maharashtra Energy Minister, Nitin Raut said 13,172 personnel are working tirelessly to restore complete supply in the area. A total of 13,389 people from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts were shifted to safer places, the note said.

In Raigad district, 8,383 people were evacuated to safer places, according to the Maharashtra disaster management department. In Ratnagiri and Palghar districts 4,563 and 200 people were shifted. In Sindhudurg and Thane, 190 and 53 people were moved to higher grounds.

The landfall of the eye of severe cyclonic storm Tauktae ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The cyclone hit Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region on Monday.