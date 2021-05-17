Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely To Intensify Further, Warns Weather Office

The cyclonic storm triggered strong wind, heavy rainfall, high tidal waves in Karnataka, Kerala and Goa

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned, as the "very severe" storm hurtled towards Gujarat, leaving behind a trail of destruction. It will make landfall between Porbandar and Mahuva on Tuesday, unleashing rapid wind.

An estimated 1.5 lakh people are being shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat while 54 teams of the NDRF and SDRF remained deployed on Sunday in view of the IMD's warning that the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae will reach the state coast on Monday evening and cross it on early Tuesday morning.

The government has asked hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to ensure a power backup and arrangements are also being made to ensure uninterrupted generation of medical oxygen in the eight manufacturing units and its supply. Armed Forces are also kept on standby to deal with any eventuality.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparedness for Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat, Maharashtra and two Union territories on Sunday and "specifically" stressed that all health facilities, including those for COVID-19 treatment, falling in the affected areas should be secured along with the patients

"With the cyclone likely to affect power supply, hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have been asked to ensure power back-up. Arrangements have also been made to ensure uninterrupted generation of medical oxygen in the eight manufacturing units and buffer stock is also created," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Cyclone Tauktae:

May 17, 2021 08:44 (IST) Gujarat: Fishing boats in Navsari float on the seashore in the wake of #CycloneTauktae



May 17, 2021 08:22 (IST) Cyclone Tauktae intensifies: Gujarat braces for impact

The weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod districts because of the cyclone. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas in Gujarat on Monday.

44 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), as well as teams of the fire brigade, police, and coast guard have been deployed.

