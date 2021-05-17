Gujarat, Mumbai On Alert Over Cyclone Tauktae, Landfall Tonight. See Pics

Cyclone Tauktae: Around 25,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas between Porbandar and Mahuva in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district in anticipation of landfall.

Gujarat, Mumbai On Alert Over Cyclone Tauktae, Landfall Tonight. See Pics

Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF team clears a road blocked by the falling of trees due to strong winds.

New Delhi:

Cyclone Tauktae - an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' - was around 160 km south-southwest of Mumbai, where the airport has been shut between 11 am and 2 pm, early Monday morning, and is "very likely" to reach the Gujarat coast between 8 pm and 11 pm. Around 25,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas between Porbandar and Mahuva in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district in anticipation of landfall. Overall more than 1.5 lakh have been shifted from low-lying areas in the state. 

Movement of vehicles on Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli sea link has been suspended in light of cyclone Tauktae - which intensified into a 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' early this morning - is currently 160 km south-southwest of the financial capital. 

2nqtb7i

Bandra-Worli sea link has been closed due to the high-speed winds. 

ui3145tg

NDRF team undertakes restoration work, after a tree collapsed due to strong winds during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Panjim.

9kve1348

Fishing boats anchored due to cyclone Tauktae alert, at Mora Jetty Uran, in Navi Mumbai.

5qrbc5r

A car damaged by an uprooted tree due to strong winds during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Panjim.

ujk7jp3o

A man feeds dogs during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at a beach in Kozhikode.  

kf7imp1g

Indian Air Force had deployed two C-130Js and an An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of the load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.