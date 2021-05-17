Gujarat, Mumbai On Alert Over Cyclone Tauktae, Landfall Tonight. See Pics

Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF team clears a road blocked by the falling of trees due to strong winds.

Cyclone Tauktae - an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' - was around 160 km south-southwest of Mumbai, where the airport has been shut between 11 am and 2 pm, early Monday morning, and is "very likely" to reach the Gujarat coast between 8 pm and 11 pm. Around 25,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas between Porbandar and Mahuva in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district in anticipation of landfall. Overall more than 1.5 lakh have been shifted from low-lying areas in the state.

Movement of vehicles on Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli sea link has been suspended in light of cyclone Tauktae - which intensified into a 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' early this morning - is currently 160 km south-southwest of the financial capital.

Bandra-Worli sea link has been closed due to the high-speed winds.

NDRF team undertakes restoration work, after a tree collapsed due to strong winds during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Panjim.

Fishing boats anchored due to cyclone Tauktae alert, at Mora Jetty Uran, in Navi Mumbai.

A car damaged by an uprooted tree due to strong winds during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Panjim.

A man feeds dogs during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at a beach in Kozhikode.