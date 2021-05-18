Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Cyclone Tauktae Weakens After Making Landfall On Gujarat Coast

Gujarat officials said there are no reports of any casualty and that it has weakened. (File)

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

State officials said there are no reports of any casualty due to the tropical storm and that it has weakened.

The IMD also announced that the cyclone has weakened into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' from the ''extremely severe cyclonic storm''.

"The entire eye of the cyclone has now crossed the coast and lies over land. The rear sector of the eye is now entering the land," the IMD said in a tweet after midnight. Landfall is the storm moving over the land after its intensification in the ocean (heat source).

The cyclone hit the coast between Diu and Una around 9 pm on Monday and ended around midnight, the IMD said.

Six Army rescue and relief teams activated for rescue and relief operations in Diu. Six additional Army teams have been staged forward to Junagarh to deal with aftereffects of cyclone at other cyclone-hit places like Botad, Amreli & Bhavnagar: Indian Army