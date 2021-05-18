Watch: Mumbai Woman's Narrow Escape From Falling Tree Amid Heavy Rain

Cyclone Tauktae: The huge tree landed inches from the woman.

As Cyclone Tauktae battered Mumbai, flooding streets and uprooting poles, a woman holding an umbrella had a narrow escape when a tree fell right in front of her. She just managed to move out of the way of the falling tree just in time. The harrowing incident was captured on a CCTV camera. It showed the woman, whose view was blocked by the umbrella she had stretched over herself to avoid the rain, running frantically to safety as the tree came down. Fortunately for her, the huge tree landed inches from her.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A woman had a narrow escape when she managed to move away from the spot just in time as a tree uprooted and fell there. (17.05.2021)



Mumbai received heavy rain and wind yesterday in wake of #CycloneTauktae



(Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/hsYidntG7F — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

The video has received a number of comments, most of them praising the extraordinary luck of the woman, who was alerted by the cracking of the tree and showed sheer presence of mind to escape from its point of impact.

When Yamraj is on leave ...lucky woman ???? — Sundii⛳ (@Sundii91) May 18, 2021

This called presence of mind..???????? — Engineer Ladka (@RajuRas80388491) May 18, 2021

Does she will thanks to God or to the falling tree who has reminded her by cracking sounds before falling down. — SuryaBhan.Y (@Suryabh25207602) May 18, 2021

Frightening video. her good luck helped her escape on time. — Suvrangshu (@Suvrangshu2) May 18, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae killed at least six people in Maharashtra and three in Gujarat. On Tuesday, the storm was downgraded from ‘extremely severe' to 'very severe', and is expected to weaken further.

Earlier, on Monday Mumbai was hit by winds with speeds reaching 115 kmph. Authorities had to shut the airport and the Bandra-Worli sea link for hours and people were asked to take alternate routes. Waterlogging had slowed vehicular movement across the city, trying to stand on its feet after a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.