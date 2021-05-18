Watch: Mumbai Woman's Narrow Escape From Falling Tree Amid Heavy Rain

Mumbai:

As Cyclone Tauktae battered Mumbai, flooding streets and uprooting poles, a woman holding an umbrella had a narrow escape when a tree fell right in front of her. She just managed to move out of the way of the falling tree just in time. The harrowing incident was captured on a CCTV camera. It showed the woman, whose view was blocked by the umbrella she had stretched over herself to avoid the rain, running frantically to safety as the tree came down. Fortunately for her, the huge tree landed inches from her.

The video has received a number of comments, most of them praising the extraordinary luck of the woman, who was alerted by the cracking of the tree and showed sheer presence of mind to escape from its point of impact.

Cyclone Tauktae killed at least six people in Maharashtra and three in Gujarat. On Tuesday, the storm was downgraded from ‘extremely severe' to 'very severe', and is expected to weaken further.

Earlier, on Monday Mumbai was hit by winds with speeds reaching 115 kmph. Authorities had to shut the airport and the Bandra-Worli sea link for hours and people were asked to take alternate routes. Waterlogging had slowed vehicular movement across the city, trying to stand on its feet after a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

