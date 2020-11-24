Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: PM Assures Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Of All Possible Support From Centre

Cyclone Nivar in Chennai: A high alert has been sounded in Nagapattinam.

Cyclone Nivar may cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area tomorrow evening, the weather office has predicted, warning that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, assured Tamil Nadu, Puducherry all possible support from centre. The cyclone is likely to arrive with winds gusting at up to 120 km per hour.

PM Modi said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami. "Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," he tweeted.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Monday, with the weather system likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm

during the subsequent 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, besides the union the territory of Puducherry, braced for rains, even as the NDRF sent 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations in the states concerned in view of the cyclone ''Nivar.''

"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclone storm during the subsequent 24 hours." "It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," the IMD said.

A high alert has been sounded in Nagapattinam and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till November 26.

PM Modi assures Tamil Nadu, Puducherry all possible support from centre as Cyclone Nivar approaches. Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM and Puducherry CM regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.

Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar

Tamil Nadu: Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar. According to IMD, Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts between Karaikal & Mamallapuram on 25th Nov evening. Visuals from the coastal town of Marakkanam.



Visuals from the coastal town of Marakkanam. pic.twitter.com/i5y87npjbF - ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

"Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal"

Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "NIVAR" over southwest Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Alert for Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts)