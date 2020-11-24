Cyclone Nivar: PM Assures Tamil Nadu, Puducherry All Possible Support

Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi said he had spoken to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Cyclone Nivar may cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area tomorrow evening, the weather office has predicted, warning that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, assured Tamil Nadu, Puducherry all possible support from centre. The cyclone is likely to arrive with winds gusting at up to 120 km per hour.



PM Modi said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami. "Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," he tweeted.