Only 19 Flights To Be Operated From Mumbai Due To Cyclone Nisarga

IndiGo airlines had on Tuesday cancelled 17 out of its 20 flights to and from Mumbai.

Mumbai's international airport will only operate 19 flights, including 11 departures and eight arrivals, due to uncertain weather conditions caused by cyclone Nisarga.

The flights will be operated by five airlines, including Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, and SpiceJet.

The authority has also cautioned passengers about probable changes in the schedule of the flights due to the cyclone and urged them to check with their respective airliners before leaving for the airport.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Nisarga is over the east-central Arabian Sea and further moved north-northeast direction.

According to IMD, the cyclone is causing rainfall in Colaba, Santacruz in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the neighbouring state of Goa.