Cyclone Montha's Landfall Begins In Andhra With Wind Speed Of 100 kmph

Cyclone Montha's landfall process has begun along the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Montha means a fragrant flower in Thai language.

It will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during next 3-4 hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, said the weather body IMD in its latest update.

In the wake of heavy rainfall expected in 39 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Ministers, MPs, and MLAs to provide assistance to the people affected.

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) cautioned that the cyclone may cause damage to standing paddy and vegetable crops in low-lying and inundated areas. Farmers have been advised to drain out excess water from fields wherever possible.

People have been urged to stay updated on weather bulletins and follow advisories issued by the administration for safety.

To ensure uninterrupted emergency communication, 81 wireless towers and 21 large lamps have been installed.

The government has also kept 1,447 earthmovers, 321 drones, and 1,040 chainsaws ready to clear uprooted trees.

As part of preparedness measures, 3.6 crore alert messages have been disseminated to residents across the state.

Between 8.30 am and 4 pm, Ulavapadu in Nellore district recorded 12.6 cm of rainfall, followed by Kavali (12.2 cm), Dagadarthi (12 cm), Singarayakonda (10.5 cm), B Kodur (6 cm), and Visakhapatnam and Tuni (2 cm each).

During a review meeting, officials informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that Nellore district had recorded the highest rainfall so far.