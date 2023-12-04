Exclusive: Weather Body Chief Says Cyclone Michaung Will Be Severe Till Dec 6

Cyclone Michaung will make landfall tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert with a severe storm, Cyclone Michaung, expected to make landfall in the next 24 hours. Chennai has already shut schools, halted flights, and evacuated coastal areas amid heavy rains. Waterlogging has been reported from several low-lying areas in Chennai.

The cyclone is heading towards the Andhra coast and is expected to make landfall tomorrow, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has also warned that Tamil Nadu will the brunt of the rains, while the winds could wreak havoc in Andhra Pradesh.

"The damage due to the rains will be more in Tamil Nadu, wind speed will be only 60-70 km/hr," Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, told NDTV.

The cyclone will remain severe till December 6, he added urging everyone in coastal areas to not venture out.

Cyclone Michaung is currently over the Bay of Bengal, 90 kms northeast of Chennai. The windspeed at its centre currently is 80-85 km/hr, Mr Mohapatra said.

"The wind speed will increase gradually starting from Nellore till Krishna District and the peak wind speed will be from today evening till tomorrow afternoon. The storm will hit Andhra Pradesh coast around Bapatla between Nellore and Machilipatnam on 5th afternoon with wind speed of 90 to 100 km/hr," Mr Mohapatra said.

Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday a public holiday and urged private companies to encourage the 'work from home' option for its employees in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. However, essential services such as milk supply and healthcare facilities would be operational.

The railways have cancelled a total of 118 trains going to and from Tamil Nadu, while the Chennai airport has been shut till 11 pm today.