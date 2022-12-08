Cyclone Mandous: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In 6 Districts Of Tamil Nadu Tomorrow

Heavy rain is expected along the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coastline.

All educational institutions will remain closed in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, and Ranippettai on Friday. District collectors of the six districts declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, including professional institutes, in view of the incessant downpour due to Cyclone Mandous.

Cyclone Mandous is expected to cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota, near Mamallapuram, at midnight tomorrow.

The state government of Tamil Nadu is taking precautionary steps for Cyclone Mandous. With winds up to 85 km/hour, the cyclone is expected to pass over the southern state between Puducherry and Shriharikota.

Heavy rain is likely in Tamil Nadu between today and Saturday, especially in districts like Thanjavur and Kancheepuram.

The National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, is on alert in 10 districts that are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone.

In Chennai, 169 relief centres and 807 pumps are ready, according to Tamil Nadu's Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

Across Tamil Nadu, the minister said, "121 shelters and 5093 relief centres are ready."

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the state as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in AP on the midnight of December 9.