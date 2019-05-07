ICICI Bank, Adani Ports Donate 35 Crores For Cyclone Fani Relief Efforts

To bolster Odisha's efforts in rebuilding post-cyclone Fani, Adani, ICICI Bank have donated Rs 35 crore

To bolster Odisha's efforts in rebuilding and restoration post-cyclone Fani, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank have donated a total of Rs 35 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

While the Adani Group has committed Rs 25 crore, ICICI Bank has donated Rs 10 crore to support the people affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm that made landfall in the state last week.

Besides, ICICI Bank has announced a slew of measures to help its customers in the affected parts of the state. The bank will waive off penalties for late payment of EMI in May on retail loans - home, car and personal - for its customers affected by the cyclone, a bank statement said.

Also, there will be no penalty for late payment of credit card dues as well as no cheque bouncing charges for the bank's customers this month, it added.

Speaking to reporters, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Chief Executive Karan Adani said: "We are deeply pained by the devastation caused by Cyclone Fani in Odisha. The Adani Group stands united with the state administration and the people of Odisha during this hour of despair."

"For immediate relief, we commit to contribute Rs 25 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

Dhamra Port Company Ltd (DPCL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Ports, has set up a port in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

