Cyclone Daye To Move Westwards, Vidarbha Expected To Face Heaviest Rain

Cyclone Daye: Malkangiri recorded an average rainfall of 166.25 mm since Thursday

Cyclone Daye, which made landfall in Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on Friday, is expected to move west-northwestwards, with Vidarbha likely to be the most affected area the weather report said. A majority of places in Vidarbha, the eastern region of Maharashtra, is expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfalls with extremely heavy rain forecast for isolated places, the weather department said.

Cyclone Daye crossed south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast near Odisha's Gopalpur on Friday morning, which resulted in heavy rains and strong winds in various districts in the region.

The Malkangiri district in Odisha was the worst-hit area by the cyclonic storm, with some people left marooned in submerged areas. Malkangiri, which recorded an average rainfall of 166.25 mm since Thursday, witnessed severe waterlogging and disruption in road connectivity in many areas. Around 150 people had been rescued from the district yesterday, an official had said.

After reviewing the situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed the Malkangiri district administration to reach out to the affected people and extend all assistance to them, an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said.

Mr Patnaik also sanctioned gratuitous relief for seven days at Rs. 60 per day per person and Rs. 45 each for children below 12 years in the district, he said.

Taking the situation into account, the NDRF and the ODRAF had been deployed in different districts on Friday. One NDRF team each had been deployed in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts with 17 boats and other emergency equipment.