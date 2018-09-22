Cyclone Daye Live: Heavy Rain Expected In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Cyclone "Daye" hit the Odisha coast near Gopalpur early Friday

The cyclone "Daye" crossed the Odisha coast and triggered heavy rainfall in the state. Malkangiri district, which was the worst-hit area, was virtually cut off from the rest of Odisha. The cyclone is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh and parts of Madhya Pradesh and over Vidarbha. The north Konkan region along with parts of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat are also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today, according to a weather department release.

Here are the live updates on the cyclone Daye: