Cyclone Daye Live: Heavy Rain Expected In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh and parts of Madhya Pradesh and over Vidarbha.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 22, 2018 07:56 IST
Cyclone "Daye" hit the Odisha coast near Gopalpur early Friday

New Delhi: 

The cyclone "Daye" crossed the Odisha coast and triggered heavy rainfall in the state. Malkangiri district, which was the worst-hit area, was virtually cut off from the rest of Odisha. The cyclone is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh and parts of Madhya Pradesh and over Vidarbha. The north Konkan region along with parts of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat are also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today, according to a weather department release.

Here are the live updates on the cyclone Daye:


Sep 22, 2018
07:56 (IST)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned gratuitous relief for seven days at Rs. 60 per day per person and Rs. 45 each for children below 12 years in the district, an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday
Sep 22, 2018
07:55 (IST)
Malkangiri, which recorded an average rainfall of 166.25 mm since Thursday, witnessed severe waterlogging and disruption in road connectivity in many areas.
