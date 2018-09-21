Cyclone Daye Crosses South Odisha, Heavy Rainfall In Several Parts Of State: Live Updates

Cyclone 'DAYE' has triggered heavy rainfall in several parts.

Cyclonic storm 'DAYE' crossed south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh cost near Gopalpur today morning, resulting in heavy rains and strong winds in various districts in the regions. Officials said that upon its landfall, it brought heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

The Met department has advised fishermen to not venture into sea along and off Andhra Pradesh coast during next 24 hours.The state government has also instructed officials in coastal districts and various departments to be alert to tackle any emergency situation.

