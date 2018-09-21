Cyclone DAYE Crosses Odisha, Authorities On High Alert

Several parts of Odisha received heavy rain. (File)

The cyclonic storm, DAYE, that formed over northwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday crossed south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast, close to Gopalpur, early today, bringing heavy rains and strong winds in various districts in the region. The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD said the storm is moving west-northwestwards and is expected to weaken gradually.

As the cyclonic storm made a landfall, it brought heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha, officials said.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to hit several places in Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts till Saturday, the weather office said.

Even as the storm has passed, it is likely that areas along and off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts may experience strong wind with speed reaching 60-70 km/hour gusting to 80 km/hour, the IMD said in a release.

The areas along and off West Bengal may experience squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 km/hour gusting to 60 km/hour for the next few hours, it added.

The IMD also warned that the state of sea would be rough over northwest Bay of Bengal, along and off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next few hours. It advised fishermen against venturing into sea.

Most of the areas of Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall, while some isolated areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall in Telangana, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh is likely, the IMD said. Adjoining regions like Vidarbha, Rayalaseema, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan may receive rainfall at isolated places.

The state government has instructed officials in coastal districts and various departments to be alert to tackle any emergency situation, official sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting and directed the officials to keep a close watch on the situation and take steps to ensure no loss of life. He also asked them to arrange adequate relief materials.

Mr Patnaik asked officials of the coastal districts to be alert and prepared.

Mr Patnaik also issued direction for cancelling holiday in government offices in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts, which are likely to be hit by fierce winds.

Taking the situation into account, the NDRF and the ODRAF have been deployed in different districts. One NDRF team each has been deployed in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts with 17 boats and other emergency equipment.

