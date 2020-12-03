Cyclone Burevi LIVE Updates: Kerala, Tamil Nadu On Alert As Cyclone Nears, Landfall Likely On Friday

Cyclone Burevi Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday to offer central government support.

Kerala is on high alert as Burevi inches closer to its shores, with the cyclonic storm expected to cross Thiruvananthapuram by Friday and affect seven districts over 72 hours starting today.

Apart from the state capital, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam will likely be in Cyclone Burevi's line of fire, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as it issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

The latest forecast of IMD suggests that Cyclone Burevi may weaken into a deep depression as it enters Kerala. However Orange alert will continue in southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Many parts of southern Kerala may get extreme heavy rainfall along with strong winds. 

Cyclonic Storm Burevi over Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours and lay centred about 60 km northwest of Trincomalee, 180 km east-southeast of Pamban (India), said the IMD early hours of Thursday. 

It is likely to weaken by the time it crosses the Gulf of Mannar and turns back to hit Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, but will still be powerful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday morning to offer central government support. "We have discussed matters related to the cyclone with Prime Minister Modi. We have explained steps taken by the state government," the Chief Minister said.

Dec 03, 2020 09:09 (IST)
Cyclone "Burevi" may turn into deep depression while nearing Kerala

Dec 03, 2020 08:39 (IST)
Cyclone Burevi Updates: Eight NDRF teams in Kerala, Indian Navy on standby

Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts will receive heavy rains and wind from December 3 to 5. Eight teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have reached the state even as the Navy is on standby. The state disaster management authority has banned fishing along Kerala coast till December 5.
Dec 03, 2020 08:17 (IST)
Dec 03, 2020 08:09 (IST)
Cyclone Burevi: Over 2000 relief camps established in Kerala for relief operations

Over 2000 relief camps have been established in Kerala to tackle the relief and rescue operation in light of cyclone Burevi. The state disaster management agency has banned fishermen from venturing out in the open sea. 

"Experts have opined that the Burevi cyclone will reach Thiruvananthapuram by Friday.We have discussed matters related to the cyclone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have explained the steps taken by the state government," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarari Vijayan said.
