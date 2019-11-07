Cyclone Bulbul May Intensify, Likely To Move Towards Bengal

Weather officials say Odisha may be spared the fury of Cyclone Bulbul. (File)

A cyclonic storm that formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours and set to move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, skirting Odisha, a senior weather official said.

Cyclone ''Bulbul'', moving at a speed of 7 km/per hour is currently centred over the east-central Bay of Bengal, about 730 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 830 km south- southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said.

As a precautionary measure, the Odisha government has asked all district administrations to closely watch the development of the cyclonic system, as it may trigger heavy rainfall in several areas.

Around 15 of the state's 30 districts had been asked to remain prepared to deal with any possible waterlogging and flood-like situation, a state government official explained.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclonic system was being monitored to ascertain the exact direction the storm and the possible location of its landfall.

"The cyclone is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts," he said, adding that Odisha might be spared of its rage.

The prediction has come as a major relief to the people of the state, who are struggling to return to normalcy after Cyclone Fani in May.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said 15 districts had been asked to keep their administrative machineries "fully prepared" to tackle any contingency.

Officials have been told to ensure that no fisherman ventured into the sea from November 8 till further notice.

Farmers have also been advised to take steps to protect crops and harvested paddy.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in the north coastal districts of Odisha from November 9 to 11.

Sea condition would be very rough in east-central Bay of Bengal till Thursday evening, and might become "phenomenal" thereafter in the adjoining northwest area.

