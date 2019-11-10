Centre 'Good At Shedding Crocodile Tears': Bengal Minister Over 'Bulbul'

Cyclone Bulbul: Around 2.97 lakh people have been affected (PTI Photo)

West Bengal's Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan on Sunday alleged that the centre was only shedding crocodile tears over the situation arising out of cyclone Bulbul and was not extending help to address the crisis.

"The Central government is very good at making calls but never extends a helping hand when required. They are good at shedding crocodile tears," said Mr Khan while speaking to ANI.

As many as six people have lost their lives in the state so far due to cyclone Bulbul.

"In 2015, there were severe floods in West Bengal. Total financial assistance of Rs 2,300 crore was sought by the state government but the amount received from the Centre was only Rs 1,100 crore," he said.

Mr Khan said, similarly in 2017, the centre was not helpful as no monetary aid was provided and the whole burden was carried out by the state government. "We renovated the damaged houses," he said.

Continuing his tirade against the centre, Mr Khan said they send their assessment team after a month of the natural calamity that has caused destruction.

"Time will speak what kind of help we get from the Central government. I have the least faith in the Central government and its promises of giving funds," he said.

Due to the cyclone, around 2.97 lakh people have been affected and six deaths have been reported -- five in North 24 Parganas and one in South 24 Parganas, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Centre was closely monitoring the situation after cyclone Bulbul hit eastern India and assured the West Bengal government of full support.

The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul wreaked havoc in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas region on Sunday.

Due to speedy winds, several trees were uprooted and roads were blocked forcing the administration to carry out road clearance work.

In the morning today, several NDRF personnel with the chain saw machines were seen cutting the fallen trees and making efforts to clear the blocked roads.

