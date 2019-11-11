Around 350 People Seek Shelter In Odisha's Baleswar After Cyclone Bulbul

Cyclone Bulbul: The shelter home is situated in the Sadar block of the Baleswar district.

Around 350 people from Baincha village have taken shelter in Balasore district in Odisha after Cyclonic storm ''Bulbul'' created havoc in the region.

The villagers belonging to storm-stricken villages were served food by the local officials and efforts are on to clean up the roads due to fallen trees.

According to Alipore Meteorological Department, the cyclone Bulbul is now over Bangladesh after crossing West Bengal yesterday.

"Cyclonic storm Bulbul now lies over coastal areas of Bangladesh, away from Bengal. In the next 12 hours, this tropical cyclone will become depressed and lose intensity. There is only wind warning now," said GC Das, an official from Alipore Meteorological Department while speaking to news agency ANI.

Alipore Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the fishermen in the region advising them not to venture in the sea for the next few days.

Yesterday, around two hundred people have taken shelter at Sagar Pilot Station of Kolkata Port Trust after the cyclonic storm affected several areas of West Bengal.

