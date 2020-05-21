Cyclone Amphan Updates: Cyclone Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan: Over five lakh people had been placed in shelters in West Bengal.

Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years, has left a trail of destruction in Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday, destroying thousands of houses, damaging buildings, uprooting trees, electricity poles and killing at least 10 people in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and claimed damages due to the cyclone could be in the region of Rs 1 lakh crore. The cyclone, whose eye was about 30 kilometre in diameter, made landfall with gusting winds of up to 185 kmph and waves about 15 feet tall. Over five lakh people had been placed in shelters in West Bengal and over one lakh in Odisha.

May 21, 2020 08:31 (IST) Cyclone Amphan: Road clearance, restoration work underway in Bengal



Road clearance and restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are underway after extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan hit West Bengal on Wednesday.

NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan tweeted photographs of restoration work by NDRF personnel at various locations in West Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata and South 24 Parganas. #CycloneAmphan Updates 21/5/20-



𝐃𝐀𝐘 1@NDRFHQ @ Restoration Work at Hasnabad, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal#NDRF4U#Committed2Serve#LetsFaceAmphanTogether@NDRFHQ@ndmaindia@PMOIndia@HMOIndia@PIBHomeAffairs@BhallaAjay26@DDNewslive@ANI@airnewsalerts@PTI_Newspic.twitter.com/bapHISmgUJ - ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) May 21, 2020

May 21, 2020 07:56 (IST) Cyclone Amphan Currently Over Bangladesh As "Cyclonic Storm", Says Met Department

Cyclone Amphan has moved north-northeastwards from West Bengal with a speed of 30 kmph during the past 6 hours, currently lays over Bangladesh as a "Cyclonic Storm": India Met Department

Officials of the National Disaster Relief Force or NDRF engaged in restoration work at Digha in East Midnapore, West Bengal.



May 21, 2020 07:30 (IST) Impact of Cyclone Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic: Mamata Banerjee



