Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Super Cyclone Amphan Likely To Hit West Bengal Today

Cyclone AMPHAN: Forty teams of the NDRF have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with any emergency situation.

Cyclone Amphan is one of the fiercest storms to form over Bay of Bengal.

Super Cyclone Amphan, likely to make landfall in West Bengal today afternoon, has weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain and gusts of wind in Odisha and rain in some parts of Bengal.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan today told reporters they face the "double challenge" of the coronavirus pandemic and a natural disaster.

Forty teams of the NDRF have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with any emergency situation, Mr Pradhan said, adding Cyclone Amphan is "a second disaster coming amid COVID-19 pandemic" and it needs continuous monitoring. 

May 20, 2020 08:21 (IST)
