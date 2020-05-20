Cyclone Amphan Impact Worse Than Coronavirus: Mamata Banerjee

Cyclone Amphan: Mamata Banerjee said North and South 24 Parganas districts were the worst hit

The impact of Cyclone Amphan on West Bengal has been worse than the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this evening after the extremely severe cyclonic storm pounded Bengal, killing three people, damaging buildings and uprooting trees. Damages due to Amphan, she said, could be worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Ms Banerjee, addressing a press conference in Kolkata, said three people have died, but that number may rise to seven or eight. She said the North and South 24 Parganas districts were the worst hit and that Bengal "will have to re-build everything".

"The impact of Amphan is worse than coronavirus... Damages may be worth Rs 1 lakh crore," Ms Banerjee said, and appealed for humanitarian help.

As Amphan roared into Bengal this evening, it unleashed heavy rain and strong winds - over a 100 km per hour - that left a trail of destruction.

Wind could be heard howling in Bengal's capital Kolkata, with damages reported to parked cars, walls of compounds crumbling down and window panes shattering.